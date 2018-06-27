SUV crashes into window of Lauderhill restaurant

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into the window of the Jerk Machine, a restaurant in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded around 11:30 a.m. to the scene along Northwest 43rd Terrace and 12th Street, Wednesday.

Witnesses said the driver of a Ford Explorer accidentally accelerated forward instead of putting the vehicle in reverse, plowing into the restaurant’s window as a result.

“We’re going to get this all boarded up,” said owner Catherine Malcolm. “We just have to patch it up and move on.”

The SUV hit the window and concrete barrier but did not make it inside the restaurant.

“We are bigger than our circumstances,” said Malcolm. “This is stuff that you deal with with business.”

No injuries were reported.

