SUV crashes into unoccupied house in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A SUV has crashed into an unoccupied home in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 17th Avenue just after 4 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a GMC Yukon SUV could be seen inside of the home, which is located in a cul-de-sac.

And here’s the crash caught on someone’s Ring cam. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bwAme9SmU8 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 2, 2020

Dulce Avila, a witness, said the SUV was driving at a high rate of speed, and she tapped her brakes to avoid colliding with the Yukon.

“I saw him speeding because you can see, and then I figure, ‘OK, I’ll brake a little bit.’ Because there was a stop sign, I thought he was going to stop,” she said. “He didn’t. That little brake that I did saved my life because the stop sign and all went into that house.”

7News cameras captured a stop sign that had been knocked over laying on the grass.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera showed the SUV driving along before crashing into the home out of view from the camera.

It remains unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the structure.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver remained on the scene and spoke with deputies.

Witnesses said the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The SUV has since been removed from the home.

It remains unclear if the driver will face any charges relating to the crash.

