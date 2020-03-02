SUV crashes into unoccupied house in Oakland Park, no injuries

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into an unoccupied home in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 17th Avenue just after 4 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a GMC Yukon SUV could be seen inside of the home, which is located in a cul-de-sac.

It remains unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the structure.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver remained on the scene and is talking with deputies.

