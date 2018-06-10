SUV crashes into pole after colliding with Mustang in NW Miami-Dade, no serious injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV and a Ford Mustang collided in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending the larger vehicle into a pole, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 29th Avenue and 95th Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Happening now: An SUV and Mustang collide, sending the SUV crashing into a pole in NW Miami-Dade. Driver of the SUV tells me, thankfully, no one was seriously hurt @wsvn pic.twitter.com/IaNnIFRZr8 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 10, 2018

7News cameras captured the Toyota RAV4 on its side and the red Mustang with front end damage.

Thankfully, the driver of the SUV said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. He also told 7News no one was transported.

No one was seriously hurt.

