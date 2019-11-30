SUV crashes into Miami business; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a SUV crashed into a clothing business in Miami.

The crash happened near Northeast Second Avenue at around 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

“A lot of things are damaged,” store owner Jennifer Dockendorf said. “Thank God the guy has nothing. The car has nothing, but it’s pretty surreal because the whole frame lift — the car went under, and the guy was actually stuck inside the store, which is crazy.”

The business suffered significant damage to its interior.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.