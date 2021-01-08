SUV crashes into house in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the 4500 block of Southwest 131st Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, the vehicle went into the house, but there were no injuries.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene, and it appears the SUV caused damaged to the front wall of the home.

It remains unknown what caused the SUV to crash into the home.

Fire rescue officials said they will have engineers check out the structural integrity of the home.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.