SUV crashes into Barnes & Noble in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police and Fire responded just before 1 p.m. to the scene along Miracle Mile and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Wednesday.

Driver slams into Barnes & Noble in Coral Gables. Police say the person behind the wheel mistook the gas as the brake. One person taken to hospital for “precautionary reasons.” @wsvn pic.twitter.com/b40Lmqt6dd — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 10, 2018

Officials said the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake before colliding with the building.

The driver was uninjured, while a person inside the bookstore was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons in unknown condition.

