SUV crash on I-95 at I-595 shuts down northbound lanes

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — An SUV crash along Interstate 95, near Fort Lauderdale, has shut down all northbound lanes in the middle of the rush hour commute.

7Skyforce HD captured the vehicle on its side near I-595, Monday afternoon.

Officials have not specified whether anyone suffered injuries.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

