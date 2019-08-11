SUV catches fire on WB Julia Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV burst into flames along the westbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, leaving traffic in a standstill.

Officials said the vehicle was heading westbound from Miami Beach when it ignited, Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene and were able to safely put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

