MIAMI (WSVN) - An SUV went up in flames in a busy part of Miami’s Upper Eastside neighborhood.

Cellphone video captured the burning black Lexus SUV along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 78th Street, Saturday afternoon.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. to find the vehicle completely engulfed.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

