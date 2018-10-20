PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a Chevron gas station in Pembroke Pines after a driver hit one of the pumps.

Pembroke Pines Fire units responded to the scene of a fire at the gas station along Taft Street and University Drive, at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said a driver of a white SUV put the vehicle in reverse and backed into one of the pumps, causing it to ignite.

According to firefighters, the flames were quickly contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the driver was arrested. That motorist was not identified.

