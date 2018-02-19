Suspicious package with note found at South Florida dance competition

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dance competition was evacuated after a suspicious package was reported on campus.

Police said the suspicious package was found with a note at Broward College’s north campus in Coconut Creek, Sunday night.

Everyone who attended the dance competition and the rest of the building were evacuated for two hours while officials investigated the area.

The all clear was eventually given, but police and the FBI continue their investigation.

