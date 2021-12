MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspicious package has prompted a road closure outside the Miami Police Central Station.

City of Miami Police tweeted out a traffic alert, Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a suspicious package in front of the Miami Police Central Station, we have closed NW 2 Ave between 3rd and 5th Streets. pic.twitter.com/VuQhr0oy2i — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 29, 2021

Northwest Second Avenue, between Third and Fifth streets, has been shut down.

