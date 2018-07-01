MIAMI (WSVN) - A bomb squad unit has deemed a piece of luggage found in front of a condominium in Downtown Miami to be safe. The discovery of the item led to a closure of Biscayne Boulevard.

According to City of Miami Police, the package was found outside of 50 Biscayne Blvd., Sunday afternoon.

Update: the luggage has been deemed safe by the Bomb Squad Unit. The roads remain closed. https://t.co/ChCEhKU0Vn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 1, 2018

Officers closed off Biscayne Boulevard in both directions from Southeast First to Northeast First streets while the bomb squad investigated.

As of 5:45 p.m. Biscayne Boulevard remained shut down. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

