Suspicious package found on doorstep of NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a suspicious package was sent to the doorstep of a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 8200 block of Northwest 14th Place, at around 7:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the package was marked with several warnings.

Investigators said the caller told police there were metal pieces and tie rods present.

No one was home when the package arrived.

Bomb squad and K-9 units are being sent to the scene.

