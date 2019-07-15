Suspicious package found at NW Miami-Dade building

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb squad unit has been called to the scene of a suspicious package found at a Northwest Miami-Dade building.

Miami-Dade Police said they received text threats to blow up the building along the 8600 block of Northwest 70th Street, Monday.

Police evacuated the building as a precaution, at around 1 p.m.

A K-9 unit alerted police to a suspicious package at the building just before 3 p.m.

Police have not released many specifics regarding the threat or how many people were evacuated from the building.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where several police officers could be seen searching the area.

Police have blocked off traffic on Northwest 70th Street between 84th and 87th avenues while they investigated.

No injuries were reported.

Police said only the business that was targeted has been affected.

