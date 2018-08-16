FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue have responded to a suspicious package found at Broward Health Medical Center.

The threat was made Thursday afternoon, and Fort Lauderdale Police said the package was found on the property near 17th Street and Andrews Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue are on the scene. The entire building is on lockdown.

Traffic in the area is shut down, as well.

