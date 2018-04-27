Suspicious package deemed safe at BSO station in Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package left at the Broward Sheriff’s district station in Parkland was deemed safe.

The package was found in the parking lot of the BSO district station at 6650 N. University Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The BSO Bomb Squad was on the scene to examine the box and used a robot to make certain the box was not dangerous. The box was full of rubber bracelets.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives moved in and took the box away at around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.