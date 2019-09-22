Suspicious package at PortMiami delays boarding of Norwegian cruise ship

PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Tempers flared and frustration set in after a suspicious package at PortMiami delayed the boarding process of the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship.

City of Miami Police said the scare occurred near Terminal F when a piece of luggage was deemed suspicious, just before 2:00 p.m., Sunday.

Police and fire rescue units responded and began their investigation, as K-9s sniffed out the suitcase in question.

Meanwhile, aggravated passengers were forced to sit and wait for hours.

“I don’t have my luggage, and I can’t get on the ship,” said passenger Karen Ross.

“I didn’t come to Miami to sit for an hour or so,” said another traveler.

Another passenger expressed his loss of patience more succinctly.

“This is ridiculous,” he said.

Ross pointed out the cruise line could have done a more effective job of informing them about the situation.

“There are certain procedures they have to follow for our safety, but at the same time, I mean, you’d think they would tell us something or give us some water or try to accommodate us some kind of way,” she said.

After hours of waiting in the heat, authorities gave the all clear and passengers were allowed to board and begin their Caribbean voyage.

“I’m ready to go on the ship,” said a passenger.

The Breakaway sailed out of PortMiami just after 6 p.m. The threat ended up delaying the start of the cruise about two hours.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to 7News as to whether the ship’s itinerary was affected.

Police have not specified whether they found anything in the piece of luggage they were investigating.

