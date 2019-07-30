Suspicious package along with threats left at Surfside synagogue

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A threatening message along with a suspicious package was left at a synagogue in Surfside.
Bal Harbor Mayor Gabriel Groisman tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday that a package with anti-Semitic threats was left at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour synagogue, located near Abbott Avenue and 95th Street.
The threat comes just a day after a man was shot in the leg outside of the Young Israel of Great Miami Temple.
He is expected to be OK.
