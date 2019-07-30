Suspicious package along with threats left at Surfside synagogue

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A threatening message along with a suspicious package was left at a synagogue in Surfside.

Bal Harbor Mayor Gabriel Groisman tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday that a package with anti-Semitic threats was left at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour synagogue, located near Abbott Avenue and 95th Street.

I can confirm that Young Israel of Bal Harbour received a suspicious package this a.m. w/threats & anti-Semitic rhetoric. It must be known that the Jewish community will NOT cower in fear. We stand strong, united, and proud. Thank you Surfside & Bal Harbour PDs for your response. pic.twitter.com/1kxmmECUkr — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) July 29, 2019

The threat comes just a day after a man was shot in the leg outside of the Young Israel of Great Miami Temple.

He is expected to be OK.

