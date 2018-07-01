MIAMI (WSVN) - Biscayne Boulevard has reopened to traffic in Downtown Miami after a bomb squad unit deemed a piece of luggage found in front of a condominium to be safe.

According to City of Miami Police, the item was found outside of 50 Biscayne Blvd., Sunday afternoon.

Officers closed off Biscayne Boulevard in both directions from Southeast First to Northeast First streets while the bomb squad investigated.

The roads on Biscayne Blvd. are now reopen. Traffic is flowing in the north and sound bound directions. pic.twitter.com/8NexFiPIyZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 1, 2018

The bomb squad unit examined and safely detonated the piece of luggage.

Biscayne Boulevard reopened to traffic at around 6 p.m.

