Suspicious found at Miami Beach post office

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a suspicious package found at a U.S. Postal Service office in Miami Beach.

Police responded to the Normandy Branch Post Office at 525 71st St., just before 9 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the 7100 block of Carlyle Avenue along with the adjacent parking lot has been closed.

Officers have also closed 71st Street between Abbot and Dickens Avenue.

UPDATE: 71 Street between Abbott and Dickens Avenue is also closed due to the suspicious package. https://t.co/2AVOau5STZ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 5, 2018

The nearby Happy Kids Preschool has also been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

