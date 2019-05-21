‘Suspicious’ fire erupts inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters say a fire that erupted in a Fort Lauderdale home is suspicious in nature.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to a home located in the area of Northwest Ninth Court and Ninth Avenue just before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said items inside were completely burned beyond recognition as the fire may have been burning for a period of time before firefighters were made aware.

No injuries were reported as rescue crews deemed the house had been unoccupied when flames erupted inside.

Unconfirmed reports were made of squatters inside of the home prior to the fire.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

