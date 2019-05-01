‘Suspicious’ fire erupts in Lauderhill apartment

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters say a fire that erupted in a Lauderhill apartment complex is suspicious in nature.

Flames broke out on a second story apartment unit in a complex located near Northwest 19th Street and 46th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The Red Cross responded to the scene offering assistance to the owners.

Surrounding apartment units also sustained damages displacing four residents.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire and if an accelerant was used.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.