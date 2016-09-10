Suspicious car outside MIA terminal leads to evacuations, delays

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of Miami International Airport were evacuated after a security scare involving a suspicious vehicle parked outside one of the terminals, Saturday afternoon.

Visitors at the airport were greeted by beefed up security. “I do see the TSA and the dogs and things upstairs,” said one man.

Heavily armed officers walked around the terminals after a police K-9 alerted officers to a car parked at the arrivals ramp of Concourse D. Airport officials said they closed down the departure level roadway and one of the TSA checkpoints at the concourse, as well as levels 1, 2 and 3 of the terminal area closest to the vehicle.

Traffic became backed up as Miami-Dade Police brought in the bomb squad and K-9s to make a security sweep.

Cellphone video captured the security checkpoint as cars arrived at the airport. “There was a lot of traffic. I would say 30 minutes of traffic,” said Loren O’Neal, who was traveling to Los Angeles. “You know, there was a lot of police.”

The car was cleared from the area, but the evacuations added travel time to passengers. However, one passenger visiting South Florida from Dallas approved of the swift response from law enforcement. “I think it’s great,” said Tim O’Neill. “There was more police, not letting you park where you shouldn’t park, so that was about it.”

Saturday’s sweep comes on top of an increased security presence at the airport in light of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. “They’re really protecting people,” said traveler Linda Hayes shortly before flying out to Las Vegas. “You feel comfortable with them because of their presence.”

Airport traffic returned to normal Saturday evening.

Some passengers, like English traveler Davis Fischer, called the stepped up security a welcome sight before takeoff. “It’s a bit intimidating when you first come in, I suppose, but it’s there for everybody’s safety, so it’s good,” said Fischer.

Because of the increased security this weekend, officials urged people flying out or picking somebody up to give themselves extra time before they leave for the airport.

