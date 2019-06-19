Suspended Sheriff Scott Israel continues case for his job back at Florida Senate hearing

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel returned to the Florida Senate on Wednesday morning for a hearing on getting his job back.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January claiming the Sheriff showed incompetence and neglect of duty when responding to the Parkland shooting.

Israel began his testimony on Tuesday where he stated, “I’ve never been called incompetent, and I have never been called negligent.”

On day two of the hearing, Israel was asked questions by his attorneys regarding Scot Peterson’s actions during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

“If they think I could provide any woman or man on this earth with courage and the desire to go inside when their conscious is telling them ‘I’m not going in there’… there’s no sheriff, there’s no police leader, there’s no football coach or there’s no general that’s going to get someone to go in when the human element takes over and they say to themselves, ‘I’m not going in,'” said Israel.

When asked if he had any reason to believe Peterson would not immediately or promptly go into the building on the day of the massacre, Israel responded, “Had I had that knowledge I would’ve removed him as a deputy.”

The Office of DeSantis Director of Communications, Helen Aguirre Ferre, released the following statement on Tuesday night:

“As Governor DeSantis’ counsel said in his opening statement (Tuesday), ‘The events and blatant failures giving rise to Governor Ron DeSantis suspending Scott Israel are so obvious that it is a shame Scott Israel is fighting.”

The hearing is being held before former state Rep. Dudley Goodlette, before the full Senate decides Israel’s fate.

