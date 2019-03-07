Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel reportedly filed court order against Gov. DeSantis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel reportedly filed a court order against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Israel’s efforts to get his job back come in the form of a court petition, challenging the legal authority of Gov. DeSantis to remove him from office.

The court documents accuse DeSantis of exceeding his authority with the suspension.

Israel was suspended on Jan. 11 and replaced by Gregory Tony just a few days after DeSantis took office.

DeSantis claimed the shooting may not have happened if Broward County had a better sheriff.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.