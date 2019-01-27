FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is funding his fight to get his job back.

Israel’s attorney says his client created a legal defense fund to help with court expenses.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Israel Jan. 10 for his department’s alleged neglect of duty and incompetence during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Israel and his lawyer said the voters should choose the new sheriff, not the governor.

