Suspects who bailed out of stolen van on I-95 appear in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people who allegedly bailed out of a stolen van on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade made an appearance in court.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Angela Ponce, 43, and David Brogdon, 35, after a chase ended on the expressway near Northwest 95th Street because of heavy traffic, Thursday.

Police said the driver and the passenger in the van took off running but did not get far.

One officer suffered minor injuries in the resulting chase, investigators said.

Ponce is charged with resisting arrest and trespassing but has since posted bond pending her next court date.

Brogdon, her alleged accomplice, faces charges of grand theft, burglary and resisting an officer.

