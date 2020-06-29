Suspects taken into custody following homcide investigation in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken more than one suspect into custody after a death investigation in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a man found dead on the sidewalk near his car along Okeechobee Road and the entrance of the Palmetto Expressway at around 8 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the area where the body of the 45-year-old victim could be seen covered by a blue tarp. A silver sedan could also be seen near the covered body.

Police said they are investigating the homicide stemming from a domestic violence incident.

They also said the suspects involved have been taken into police custody but did not release any additional information.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.