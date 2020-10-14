Suspects flee after firing shots at woman in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman’s vehicle was shot at in Miramar.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene on the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway, early Wednesday morning.

Police said a woman was being followed by people who shot up her car.

The shooters’ vehicle and the woman’s vehicle collided and the suspected shooters took off.

The woman was not injured.

