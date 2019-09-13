Suspected white supremacist arrested after allegedly compiling ‘hit list’ of 20 people

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected white supremacist has been arrested in Plantation after he allegedly threatened to kill more than a dozen people and police officers.

David Kasanof, 50, made an appearance in court wearing a khaki jumpsuit, Friday.

Detectives placed Kasanof under arrest after, they said, he compiled a “hit list” of 20 people. Names of law enforcement officers that Kasanof allegedly wanted to kill were among those that appeared on the list, detectives said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Jack DiCristofalo discussed the case in a Broward County courtroom.

“The tip involved threats against the lives of two police officers: one a [Broward Sheriff’s Office] deputy and one of our detectives,” DiCristofalo said.

The investigation before the arrest was a joint effort between BSO and Fort Lauderdale Police.

“We were able to gather some more evidence, Facebook posts — that sort of thing,” DiCristofalo said.

In one Facebook post, Kasanof wrote, “I am very, very angry. I have no interest in committing random acts of violence in schools, or malls, or movie theaters against children, against women. I also have a hit list. Once you are on it, you never come off, until the end.”

Court documents also showed detectives learned of the case from Kasanof’s friend, a U.S. Army sergeant who works at U.S. Southern Command.

That friend talked to his supervisors and believed Kasanof had white supremacist leanings and saw himself as a potential hero in a race war.

“His friend has said that he has become involved in white supremacy,” DiCristofalo said. “The friend is a black man, and he had the conversation that when the race war comes, they will be on opposite sides, but they will meet in the middle and shake hands, but then the fight will be on.”

Kasanof was taken into custody at his Plantation home after, police said, he was in violation of a risk protection order.

The orders were created following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They allow law enforcement to remove any firearms from an individual deemed dangerous.

After the protection order in the case was served, BSO deputies searched Kasanof’s home and found a handgun he did not tell the deputies about. That violation led to his arrest.

Kasanof remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale and was granted $50,000 bond.

If he posts bond, he will remain under house arrest.

