NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, targeted a fast food restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade, and they believe this wasn’t the first time.

Surveillance video shows the subject riding his bicycle shirtless through the drive-thru at the Wendy’s on Northwest 27th Avenue and 83rd Street while the restaurant was closed, Monday, just before 5 a.m.

The footage shows the vandal returning to the drive-thru on foot, this time wearing a shirt. He is then seen throwing rocks at the window until it shatters on his fourth try.

Investigators believe the subject targeted the same Wendy’s on two prior occasions. They said he is between 20 and 30 years old, and he was last seen wearing a multi-color hat, gray shirt, black shorts and red sneakers.

If you have any information on these acts of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.