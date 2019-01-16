Suspected Peeping Tom arrested in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have tracked down and arrested a suspected Peeping Tom in North Lauderdale.

Forty-two-year-old Howard Earle is now behind bars after being charged with voyeurism and burglary, Wednesday.

Police said Earle is the man caught on camera peering into the window of a North Lauderdale home along Southwest 66th Avenue, on Jan. 6.

The homeowner said the suspected Peeping Tom was looking into her daughter’s room.

