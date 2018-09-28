Suspected Miami Gardens Peeping Tom arrested for allegedly filming little girl bathing

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Peeping Tom who targeted a Miami Gardens home twice.

Miami Gardens Police announced Friday that 29-year-old Phil H. Graham was taken into custody. Graham is accused of peering into a bathroom window and recording cellphone video as a 12-year-old girl was inside taking a bath on Sept. 9.

Officials said on Twitter that the arrest was “a collaborative effort between the community and police.”

29 year old, Phil H. Graham was taken into custody by the @MGPDFL. This has truly been a collaborative effort between the community and the police. 👋🏾👋🏾 Mr. Graham If you have been a victim as well, we are asking you to contact Detective I. Valdes at 305-474-1510. pic.twitter.com/6VQiJ5b7rU — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) September 28, 2018

The child’s mother, who works in law enforcement, recently ramped up security at the home by installing additional security cameras.

“This is a bad dude here,” said the victim’s mother, who spoke to 7News on the condition of anonymity.

The mother and her sister live with their children, ages 5, 9 and 12, at the home located off Northwest 198th Street.

Last Friday, MGPD went door-to-door seeking information on the subject.

Graham faces a slew of charges, including voyeurism, trespassing and burglary.

MGPD believes there may be more victims. If you’ve been victimized, you’re urged to call detectives at 305-474-1510.

