Suspected Miami bike thief arrested after being caught on camera

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected bike thief has been arrested after he was caught on camera in Miami.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, 29-year-old Paul Varady, attempting to cut the cables securing some bikes in a Palmetto Bay home’s carport.

He has been linked to multiple bike thefts in the area.

Varady was arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft and criminal mischief.

He appeared in bond court Friday morning and was granted $80,000 bond.

