Suspected gunman in fatal Miami Beach shooting surrenders

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officials said a suspect has surrendered to them in the fatal shooting of a man over the weekend.

UPDATE: Through the investigate efforts of the MBPD detectives, the subject was identified and has now surrendered without incident at MBPD. ARRESTEE: Alan Michael Alt

DOB: 3/4/86 https://t.co/Y1sVU1y8mj — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 21, 2019

Thirty-two-year-old Alan Michael Alt’s arrest comes two days after officials released surveillance footage in an effort to seek information on the gunman.

The subject could be seen on Saturday walking near 11th Street and Ocean Drive before he fired a shot near the seawall at 13th Street.

Shortly afterward, he then allegedly got into a fight with the victim near 14th Street and Collins Avenue and fatally shot him.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity due to next of kin not being notified of the death.

Alt is no stranger with the law, as the alleged gunman has a previous record including charges of possession of marijuana and battery.

It is unknown what charges he will face in this shooting.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.