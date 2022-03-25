SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a man was fatally shot outside a Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse complex.

Daniel Roche, 22, was arrested Thursday.

He has since been charged with murder in the first degree and tampering with evidence.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Police said Roche tried to rob 43-year-old Luis Hernandez at gunpoint on Wednesday as he walked toward his home near Southwest 80th Street and 147th Avenue.

When the victim refused, police said Roche shot him in the back.

