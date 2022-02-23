TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been transported to the hospital following an incident in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to a condominium complex located at 10775 West Clairmont Circle, Wednesday afternoon.

They were requested at the scene by U.S. Marshals and Fort Lauderdale Police.

The two departments were in the area after receiving information about a fugitive they were searching for.

It remains unclear how, but the suspected fugitive ended up in the lake behind the condo complex.

Aerials showed the suspect was out of the water and being transported on a gurney to a local hospital.

