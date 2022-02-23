TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected fugitive has died in the hospital after he was pulled unresponsive from a lake in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to a condominium complex located at 10775 West Clairmont Circle, Wednesday afternoon.

They were requested at the scene by U.S. Marshals and Fort Lauderdale Police.

The two departments were in the area after receiving information about a kidnapping suspect they were searching for.

It remains unclear how, but the suspected fugitive ended up in the lake behind the condo complex. A dive team pulled him out of the water.

Aerials showed the suspect on a gurney moments before he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.