Suspected DUI driver hits shuttle bus in Miami Springs; 2 hurt

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a crash involving a shuttle bus that left two people hurt in Miami Springs.

Officials said the Clarion Inn & Suites shuttle driver was alone when he was hit by a BMW, near Northwest 36th Street and Palmetto Drive, Wednesday morning.

The BMW’s driver, police said, was traveling westbound on Northwest 36th Street when he ran a red light and slammed into the driver side of the shuttle bus.

The impact caused the shuttle bus to spin around, ejecting the driver and throwing him 30 feet.

Both drivers were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

The shuttle bus driver was last listed in critical condition.

Police believe the driver who struck the shuttle bus may have been driving under the influence.

It’s unclear if charges have been filed against the BMW’s driver.

