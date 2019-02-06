Suspected DUI driver dances throughout sobriety test in Florida

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man appeared to show off his dance moves during a sobriety test with deputies.

According to Fox 13, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a man asleep while behind the wheel of a a parked car.

Deputies said after knocking on the window and shouting, the man, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Ryan Larson, eventually woke up, but he seemed disoriented.

Investigators said Larson got out of the car, but the car started moving forward and a deputy had to jump inside and stop it.

Deputies had Larson complete a sobriety test, during which he began dancing while trying to walk down a line.

Body cam video shows Larson bouncing and rowing and spinning at certain points.

In one part of the video, a deputy is heard asking Larson if he is done with the test, to which Larson responds “No not really,” before he continues.

After his arrest, police said Larson admitted to drinking for several hours. He also told deputies he though he was in Clearwater. However, he was actually in Holiday, Florida.

