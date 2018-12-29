MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens Police officer was taken to the hospital after, authorities said, a drunk driver slammed into the back of his cruiser on the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along the westbound lanes in Miami Gardens, just after 3:20 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the law enforcer, identified as Miami Gardens Police Officer V. Velez, was struck from behind by the inebriated motorist, who was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the driver fled on foot but was apprehended and placed under arrest a short time later.

Velez suffered minor injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.