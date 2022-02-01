MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in Delray Beach has been taken into custody after a standoff with authorities in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the parking lot of Grace Leadership Preparatory Institute, located along Northwest 34th Avenue and 191 Street, at around noon, Tuesday.

The unidentified driver was seen inside a dark-colored vehicle pinned between two police cars — one of which was unmarked. At one point, what appeared to be money was seen being thrown outside of the vehicle at one point in the standoff.

Police were on the phone with him, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a request came in from the South Florida Task Force in Palm Beach County to track a vehicle suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in Delray Beach.

The vehicle was located and pursued into Miami Gardens where a brief standoff ensued.

After several minutes of talking with authorities at the scene, deputies slowly approached the vehicle and the man was taken into custody without incident.

