Suspected carjacker thwarted by witness arrested in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after an attempted carjacking in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police detectives said the subject, identified as 30-year-old Angel Bruzon, tried to pull an elderly woman out of her SUV near Northwest 12th Street and 72nd Avenue, Thursday.

A witness intervened, and the suspect ran into a nearby business where he was taken into custody.

The victim was not hurt.

Charges are currently pending.

