Suspected car thief shot dead after allegedly stealing SUV in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has died after an alleged car theft ended in gunfire and the SUV crashing into a Miami Beach building.

According to detectives, the ordeal began when someone tried stealing a Mercedes G-Wagen from a car wash near the 1200 block of 18th Street.

However, the car owner then pulled out a gun and opened fire. The accused car thief then crashed into a building across the street.

UPDATE: The male transported to JMH has died from the gunshot wound sustained. https://t.co/QSLjyFa4j6 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 18, 2018

After officers tried to make contact with the person in the car, they eventually moved in, smashed the windows and opened the driver’s side door.

He was then placed on a stretcher and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound. However, police confirmed he died from his injuries just before 1 p.m.

“He is currently in route to JMH Ryder Trauma after suffering at least one gunshot wound,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “We have the shooter in this case currently being interviewed by detectives, and we have that firearm recovered. A lot of pieces that we still need to piece together, very preliminary investigation. We have a lot of streets closed off.”

Although the scene has since calmed down, it is recommended that motorists and pedestrians avoid the area.

Power in the area has also been shut off after the initial crash resulted in some power lines being knocked down. Florida Power and Light is also working to restore power to the area.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.