Suspected burglars bail out of SUV in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some suspects in a burglary bailed out of an SUV at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex after police officers and deputies followed them through Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene of the bailout in the area of Northwest 31st Street and Somerset Drive just after 6:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they were asked to assist after the subjects, who began driving in Broward County, crossed into Miami-Dade County.

Authorities did not have any marked units chasing the vehicle, and they were following the blue SUV using a BSO helicopter.

Aerial footage showed the SUV slowing in the apartment complex’s parking lot. After it slowed down, the subjects bailed out of the vehicle, leaving its doors open and in gear until it came to rest at a nearby wall.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.