EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected burglar is now in police custody after opening fire on officers in El Portal.

The shooting took place near 79th Street and Northeast Fourth Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured several police cruisers in the area.

Officers appeared to be focusing on a white pick-up truck.

No injuries were reported.

A section of Northeast Fourth Avenue has been shut down while officers investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.