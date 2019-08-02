Suspected Broward County bank robber turns himself in

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected to be behind two bank robberies in Broward County has turned himself in to law enforcement authorities.

FBI officials said 21-year-old Dijon Hudson turned himself in just one day after they reached out for the public’s help on finding his whereabouts.

He turned himself in to law enforcement officials at the Fort Lauderdale Federal Courthouse, located at 299 E Broward Blvd, on Friday morning.

Hudson allegedly robbed a Popular Bank, located in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 84th Avenue, in Sunrise on July 22.

Officials said he then robbed a Synovus Bank, located near Southeast Seventh Street and Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, on July 25.

Hudson remains in federal custody as the investigation continues.

