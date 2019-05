MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A package that police suspect is a brick of cocaine washed ashore on Miami Beach, officials said.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area where the package was spotted west of 43rd Street, just before 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the package likely made its way to the sand from a failed drug smuggling operation at sea.

